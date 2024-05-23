News & Insights

International Genius Eyes Global Asset Management Expansion

May 23, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

International Genius Company (HK:0033) has released an update.

International Genius Company has announced a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a Singapore-based wealth advisory and financial services firm, aiming to expand its asset management services globally. The deal, valued at around USD 30 million, will potentially be settled primarily with consideration shares and a minimal cash component. However, the acquisition is still subject to due diligence and further negotiations, with the finalization of the agreement not guaranteed.

