International General Insurance to move London operations

October 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

International General Insurance (IGIC) announced that they will move their London operations to new offices on the 15th floor of the iconic ‘Walkie-Talkie’ Building at 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY on Monday October 28.

Read More on IGIC:

