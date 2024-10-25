International General Insurance to move London operations

International General Insurance (IGIC) announced that they will move their London operations to new offices on the 15th floor of the iconic ‘Walkie-Talkie’ Building at 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY on Monday October 28.

