International General Insurance Holdings' (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) has announced that on 20th of September, it will be paying a dividend of$0.01, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The yield is still above the industry average at 3.4%.

International General Insurance Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, International General Insurance Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 27%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future. NasdaqCM:IGIC Historic Dividend August 23rd 2022

International General Insurance Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.18 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.26. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. International General Insurance Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that International General Insurance Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 40% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

International General Insurance Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that International General Insurance Holdings has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for International General Insurance Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

