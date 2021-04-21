International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 22x, you may consider International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) as a highly attractive investment with its 10.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, International General Insurance Holdings has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:IGIC Price Based on Past Earnings April 21st 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like International General Insurance Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. However, a few strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 1,303% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 35% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 21% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that International General Insurance Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that International General Insurance Holdings currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for International General Insurance Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of International General Insurance Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

