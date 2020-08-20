International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.69, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGIC was $6.69, representing a -41.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 22.08% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

IGIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON).

