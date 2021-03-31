International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 88.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.2, the dividend yield is 8.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGIC was $8.2, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 49.64% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

IGIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). IGIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64.

