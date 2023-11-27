International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from the latest reported closing price of 11.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in International General Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIC is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 18,689K shares. The put/call ratio of IGIC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 4,332K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 53.35% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 3,102K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,520K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 39.36% over the last quarter.

TFSIX - Franklin Mutual Financial Services Fund holds 1,229K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,229K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 75.40% over the last quarter.

International General Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated 'A' (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and 'A-'/Stable by S&P Global Ratings.

