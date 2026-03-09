International General Insurance Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IGIC

In trading on Monday, shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.87, changing hands as low as $23.31 per share. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.82 per share, with $27.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.