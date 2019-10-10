International General Insurance And Tiberius To Merge

(RTTNews) - International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. and Tiberius Acquisition Corp. (TIBR) will merge under a new holding company to be domiciled in Bermuda, International General Insurance Holdings Limited, Bermuda or IGI Holdings, and expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IGIC", the companies said. The transaction reflects an approximately $550 million public market capitalization.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first-quarter 2020.

Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, it is expected that IGI's senior management will continue to serve in their current roles and execute long-term employment contracts.

Wasef Jabsheh, Vice Chairman and CEO of IGI, will own approximately 24% of the company post-transaction. Michael Gray, CEO and Chairman of Tiberius, and Andrew Poole, Chief Investment Officer of Tiberius, will serve as board members of the combined company.

