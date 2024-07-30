International Game Technology Withdraws 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) said, due to the planned sale of the Gaming & Digital business, the company expects to classify and report Gaming & Digital results as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, the company is withdrawing its previously provided full year financial outlook.

The company plans to provide an outlook for full year 2024 continuing operations once the preparation of the discontinued operations reporting is complete.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, with record date of August 13, 2024, and payment date of August 27, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.