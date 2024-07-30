News & Insights

Markets
IGT

International Game Technology Withdraws 2024 Guidance

July 30, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) said, due to the planned sale of the Gaming & Digital business, the company expects to classify and report Gaming & Digital results as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, the company is withdrawing its previously provided full year financial outlook.

The company plans to provide an outlook for full year 2024 continuing operations once the preparation of the discontinued operations reporting is complete.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, with record date of August 13, 2024, and payment date of August 27, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.