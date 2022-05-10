Markets
IGT

International Game Technology Reaffirms FY22 Revenue Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it expects revenues for the second quarter between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion and reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022 in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $1.04 for the quarter and $4.17 billion for the year.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on June 7, 2022 to shareholders on record on May 24, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular