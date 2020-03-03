International Game Technology Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

-Earnings: -$167.70 million in Q4 vs. -$102.00 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.82 in Q4 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $62.56 million or $0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $1.25 billion in Q4 vs. $1.27 billion in the same period last year.

