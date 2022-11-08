Markets
IGT

International Game Technology Q3 Income Climbs

November 08, 2022 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.06 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $264 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter