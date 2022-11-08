International Game Technology Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.06 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

