International Game Technology Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

-Earnings: -$127.99 million in Q3 vs. $103.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.62 in Q3 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $54.32 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.21 per share -Revenue: $0.98 billion in Q3 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year.

