International Game Technology Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.049 billion from $1.055 billion last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.049 Bln vs. $1.055 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.