International Game Technology Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

Earnings: $46 million in Q2 vs. -$4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.2 - $4.3 Bln

