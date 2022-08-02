International Game Technology Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $306 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $1.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q2 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 - $4.2 Bln

