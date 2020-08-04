International Game Technology Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):

-Earnings: -$279.62 million in Q2 vs. $4.86 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.37 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$121.48 million or -$0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.70 per share -Revenue: $0.64 billion in Q2 vs. $1.23 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.