International Game Technology Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 4, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.IGT.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 844 842 7999 (US) or +1 612 979 9887 (International), Passcode 4889985.

For a replay call, dial +1 855 859 2056 (US) or +1 404 537 3406 (International), Passcode 4889985.

