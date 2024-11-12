International Game Technology Profit Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $587 million from $601 million last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $587 Mln vs. $601 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $640 - $690 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.50 - $2.55 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.