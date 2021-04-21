International Game Technology PLC's (NYSE:IGT) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at International Game Technology PLC's (NYSE:IGT) future prospects. International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$3.2b market-cap company posted a loss of US$939m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which International Game Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Hospitality analysts is that International Game Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$104m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 147% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:IGT Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for International Game Technology given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. International Game Technology currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on International Game Technology, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at International Game Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is International Game Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether International Game Technology is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on International Game Technology’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.