International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Is About To Turn The Corner

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The US$6.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$939m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$428m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on International Game Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

International Game Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$415m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 15%, which is relatively reasonable. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:IGT Earnings Per Share Growth October 16th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for International Game Technology given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with International Game Technology is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of International Game Technology which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at International Game Technology, take a look at International Game Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is International Game Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether International Game Technology is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on International Game Technology’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.