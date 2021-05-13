International Game Technology PLC Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

Shareholders of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$20.07 following its latest quarterly results. In addition to beating expectations by 15% with revenues of US$1.0b, International Game Technology delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.44 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on International Game Technology after the latest results. NYSE:IGT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from International Game Technology's seven analysts is for revenues of US$3.74b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with International Game Technology forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.98 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.65b and losses of US$0.021 per share in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear upgrade to expectations following the latest results, with a small lift in revenues expected to lead to profitability earlier than previously forecast.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for International Game Technology 9.5% to US$26.71on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic International Game Technology analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that International Game Technology is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 17% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually for the foreseeable future. Although International Game Technology's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting International Game Technology to become profitable next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple International Game Technology analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether International Game Technology is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

