International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on International Game Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$900m ÷ (US$11b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, International Game Technology has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:IGT Return on Capital Employed July 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured International Game Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering International Game Technology here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For International Game Technology Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at International Game Technology. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 78% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, International Game Technology appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 24% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On International Game Technology's ROCE

In the end, International Game Technology has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 7.9% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

International Game Technology does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

While International Game Technology isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

