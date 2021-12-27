International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for International Game Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$811m ÷ (US$11b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, International Game Technology has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.0% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for International Game Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering International Game Technology here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at International Game Technology. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 50% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 26% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, International Game Technology has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

