(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) forecast fiscal 2020 operating income of $740 million to $790 million, and capital expenditures of $400 million to $450 million.

The company added that its outlook does not factor any potential COVID-19 impact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.