International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.07, changing hands as high as $14.14 per share. International Game Technology PLC shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.32 per share, with $19.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.10.

