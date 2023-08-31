International Game Technology (IGT) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 37.69

The average one-year price target for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has been revised to 37.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 35.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.88 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from the latest reported closing price of 31.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Game Technology. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGT is 0.29%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 119,416K shares. The put/call ratio of IGT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,072K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,527K shares, representing an increase of 32.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 60.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,089K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360K shares, representing a decrease of 46.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,106K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 167.52% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 5,954K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 97.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 3,883.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,052K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 126.21% over the last quarter.

International Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGT is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, its solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. The Company has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees.

