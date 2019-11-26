International Game Technology (IGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

International Game Technology (IGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that IGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.32, the dividend yield is 5.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGT was $15.32, representing a -14.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.93 and a 35.34% increase over the 52 week low of $11.32.

IGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). IGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports IGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.44%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IGT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IBHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IBHB with an decrease of -1.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IGT at 2.19%.

