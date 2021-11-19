International Game Technology (IGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

International Game Technology (IGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that IGT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGT was $28.91, representing a -12.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.95 and a 143.56% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

IGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Walt Disney Company (DIS). IGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports IGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 163.22%, compared to an industry average of 15.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the igt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IGT as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EATZ with an decrease of -5.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IGT at 4.29%.

