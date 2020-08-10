International Game Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IGT

In trading on Monday, shares of International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.80, changing hands as high as $11.04 per share. International Game Technology PLC shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.59 per share, with $16.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

