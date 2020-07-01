International Game Technology Announces New Organizational Structure - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced a new organizational structure focused on two segments: Global Gaming and Global Lottery, effective from July 1, 2020. The Global Gaming and Global Lottery segments will have all of the key operating capabilities and autonomy necessary to manage the business. The company will start reporting its financial results under these two business segments starting with the third quarter of 2020.

Renato Ascoli will serve as CEO, Global Gaming; Fabio Cairoli will serve as CEO, Global Lottery. Renato Ascoli previously served as CEO, North America of IGT PLC. Fabio Cairoli served as CEO Italy of IGT PLC.

The Global Gaming and Global Lottery segments will be supported by central corporate support functions that remain largely unchanged from a leadership standpoint, with the addition of a New Business and Strategic Initiatives function. Walter Bugno will lead New Business and Strategic Initiatives corporate function. Walter Bugno previously served as CEO, International of IGT PLC.

