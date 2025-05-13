International Game Technology Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $27 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $583 million from $661 million last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $583 Mln vs. $661 Mln last year.

