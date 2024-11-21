News & Insights

Markets

International Game Technology Announces Expiration Of Waiting Period Under HSR Act

November 21, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology plc (IGT) announced Thursday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR Act), in connection with the previously announced transaction, whereby IGT's Gaming & Digital business and Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) will be simultaneously acquired by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO).

The applicable waiting period under the HSR Act expired at 11:59 p.m., E.T., on November 20, 2024.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, and remains subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVRI
IGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.