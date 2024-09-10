International Game Technology Announces Benchmark Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a benchmark offering of senior secured notes denominated in euros due 2030, by IGT Lottery Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of IGT. Application has been made for the Notes to be listed on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

IGT plans to use the proceeds to redeem the $499.999 million of IGT's 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 outstanding at par, to pay certain debt issuance costs incurred in connection with the offering and for general corporate purposes.

