International Game Tech Signs 3-year Sports Betting Tech Deal With Boyd Gaming In Nevada

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT), a gambling company, on Monday announced that it has signed a new, three-year sports betting technology agreement with Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD).

The financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the new agreement, IGT's PlaySports platform will continue to support Boyd Gaming's retail and mobile sports betting operations in Nevada through August 2028.

This deal extends the long-standing partnership between IGT and Boyd Gaming, which began in 2018.

Along with using the IGT PlaySports platform, Boyd Gaming will also continue offering IGT's PlaySports Kiosks at its 10 retail sports betting locations throughout Nevada.

IGT PlaySports technology also supports retail sportsbooks at Boyd Gaming-owned casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

In the pre-market trading, Boyd Gaming is 1.01% higher at $73.83 on the New York Stock Exchange

