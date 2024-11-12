International Game sees Q4 revenue $640M-$690M, consensus $632.04M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $280M-$300M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IGT:
- International Game reports Q3 adjusted EPS (2c), consensus 21c
- International Game Technology (IGT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- International Game signs three-year contract with La Francaise des Jeux
- Bet On It: Light & Wonder issues update on Dragon Train injunction compliance
- International Game signs 10-year contract extension with NCEL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.