International Game announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

International Game (IGT) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously announced transaction whereby IGT’s Gaming & Digital business and Everi Holdings (EVRI) will be simultaneously acquired by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global (APO). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, and remains subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.