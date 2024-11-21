News & Insights

International Game announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

November 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

International Game (IGT) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the previously announced transaction whereby IGT’s Gaming & Digital business and Everi Holdings (EVRI) will be simultaneously acquired by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global (APO). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, and remains subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.

