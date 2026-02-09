International Flavors to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.51 billion, indicating a 9.7% dip from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.4%.

IFF’s Earnings Surprise History

International Flavors’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for International Flavors

Our model predicts an earnings beat for International Flavors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

Earnings ESP: IFF has an Earnings ESP of+3.50%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped IFF’s Q4 Performance

The company has been witnessing volume growth, with broad-based contributions across each of its businesses. International Flavors’ results are likely to reflect the impacts of the overall improvement in its sales performance. IFF’s ongoing efforts to improve productivity and reduce costs are likely to have benefited its margins.

However, International Flavors has been incurring high raw material costs and additional costs related to labor, shipping and cleaning.

Despite its pricing actions and focused cost-reduction efforts, these factors are likely to have dented margins in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s manufacturing costs are expected to have increased to support higher demand.

Projections for International Flavors’ Segments in Q4

In May 2025, the company divested its Pharma Solutions segment. At the beginning of the first quarter of 2025, the company separated its Nourish segment into the Taste and Food Ingredients segments. Post these adjustments, the company currently has four business divisions — Taste, Food Ingredients, Health & Bioscience, and Scent.

Our model estimates the Taste segment’s fourth-quarter sales to dip 0.8% year over year to $572 million. The segment’s adjusted operating EBITDA is projected to be $113 million, indicating growth of 29.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Our model estimates the Food Ingredient’s fourth-quarter sales to fall 2.7% year over year to $797 million. The segment’s adjusted operating EBITDA is estimated to be $98 million, indicating a decline of 2.7% from the year-ago figure.

We expect the Scent segment’s sales to decrease 2% year over year to $567 million. The ongoing momentum in Consumer Fragrance, as well as improvement in Fragrance Ingredients and Fine Fragrance, is likely to have aided its performance. However, the gains might have been partially negated by higher costs. Our estimate for the segment’s quarterly operating EBITDA is $107 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 1%.

The Health & Biosciences segment’s sales are projected to be $542 million, indicating a 1.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect operating EBITDA to decrease 4% to $131 million.

IFF Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, IFF shares have lost 9.1% against the industry’s 1.7% growth.

