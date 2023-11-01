International Flavors (IFF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

International Flavors (IFF) closed at $68.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Shares of the ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries witnessed a gain of 5.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of International Flavors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 44.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, down 9.74% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.26 per share and a revenue of $11.42 billion, signifying shifts of -41.26% and -8.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for International Flavors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. Right now, International Flavors possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, International Flavors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

It's also important to note that IFF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

