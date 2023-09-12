International Flavors (IFF) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

International Flavors (IFF) closed at $68.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries had gained 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

International Flavors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect International Flavors to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.8 billion, down 8.71% from the year-ago period.

IFF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $11.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.54% and -7.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for International Flavors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.12% lower. International Flavors is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, International Flavors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.72.

It is also worth noting that IFF currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

