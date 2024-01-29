International Flavors (IFF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

International Flavors (IFF) ended the recent trading session at $82.01, demonstrating a -0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries's shares have seen an increase of 1.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of International Flavors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting a 20.62% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.72 billion, reflecting a 4.47% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Flavors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. At present, International Flavors boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, International Flavors is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.25 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that IFF has a PEG ratio of 5.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

