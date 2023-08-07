International Flavors (IFF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, International Flavors (IFF) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was -21.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Nourish : $1.56 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.

: $1.56 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change. Net sales- Scent : $592 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $594.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $592 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $594.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Sales- Pharma Solutions : $251 million compared to the $250.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $251 million compared to the $250.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Net Sales- Health & Biosciences : $522 million versus $540.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change.

: $522 million versus $540.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish : $181 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.21 million.

: $181 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.21 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions : $67 million versus $57.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $67 million versus $57.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent : $117 million compared to the $104.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $117 million compared to the $104.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $145 million versus $139.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of International Flavors have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.