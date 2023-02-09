International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF reported adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 12% from the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 35 cents.



International Flavors’ net sales came in at $2,844 million in the December quarter, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,879 million. During the quarter, currency-neutral sales were up 4%, aided by double-digit growth in Pharma Solutions, and mid-single-digit growth in Scent and Nourish segment.

Operational Highlights

During the reported quarter, International Flavors’ cost of goods sold was down 3.7% year over year to $1,975 million. Gross profit fell 11.4% to $869 million. The gross margin came in at 30.6% compared with 32.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses declined 13.9% year over year to $143 million. Selling and administrative expenses were down 2.2% to $440 million during the fourth quarter. Adjusted operating EBITDA came in at $441 million, down 16.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $529 million.



On a comparable basis, currency-neutral adjusted operating EBITDA decreased 5% from the prior year. Strong pricing actions and productivity gains helped offset the impact of lower volumes. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 15.5% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 17.5%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Quote

Segmental Performances

Revenues in the Nourish segment dipped 3% year over year to $1,577 million during the December quarter. Adjusted operating EBITDA was $195 million, down 22.3%.



Revenues generated in the Health & Bioscience segment were $501 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $646 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA was $121 million in the quarter compared with $156 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Scent segment’s revenues came in at $545 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $555 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA increased 8% to $95 million.



Revenues in Pharma Solutions were $221 million in the fourth quarter, gaining 8.3% year over year. Adjusted operating EBITDA declined 11.8% to $30 million.

Financial Position

International Flavors had cash and cash equivalents of $483 million at the end of 2022, down from $711 million witnessed at the end of 2021. Long-term debt was $10.4 billion at the fourth quarter’s end compared with $10.8 billion at 2021-end.



International Flavors utilized $345 million cash in operating activities in 2022, down from $1,443 million in the prior year.



Comparable currency-neutral adjusted operating EBITDA growth for 2023 is expected to be approximately flat with the prior year.

2022 Performance

The company reported adjusted earnings of $5.55 per share in 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54. The bottom line declined 1% from 2021’s reported figure.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $7.21 per share against the prior year’s earnings of $1.10.



International Flavors’ net sales came in at $12.44 billion in 2022, up 6.7% from a year ago. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.47 billion. During the year, currency-neutral sales were up 9%, aided by double-digit growth in the Pharma and Nourish segments.

2023 Guidance

International Flavors expect sales for fiscal 2023 to be around $12.5 billion. Comparable currency-neutral sales growth for 2023 is projected to be around 6%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be nearly $2.34 billion. The company expects comparable currency-neutral adjusted operating EBITDA growth for 2023 to be approximately flat with the prior year.

Price Performance

In the past year, International Flavors’ shares have lost 15.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Staples sector are e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG and Campbell Soup Company CPB. ELF and CAG flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while CPB has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



e.l.f. Beauty has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 105%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share. This indicates a 61.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 21.4% north in the past 60 days. ELF’s shares gained 148.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.66, suggesting an increase of 12.7% from that reported in the last year. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings moved 9% upward in the last 60 days. CAG’s shares gained 3.1% in the past year.



Campbell Soup has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.99 per share. This indicates a 4.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. CPB’s shares gained 17.1% in the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.