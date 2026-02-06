International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that International Flavors (IFF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.51 billion, declining 9.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific International Flavors metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' of $554.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Scent' will reach $589.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' to come in at $111.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' will likely reach $132.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $157.00 million in the same quarter last year.

International Flavors shares have witnessed a change of +7.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IFF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

