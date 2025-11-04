International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

International Flavors (IFF) reported $2.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +2.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Health & Biosciences : $577 million versus $568.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $577 million versus $568.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Net sales- Scent : $652 million versus $618.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $652 million versus $618.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Net sales- Taste : $635 million compared to the $628.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $635 million compared to the $628.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Food Ingredients : $830 million versus $825.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $830 million versus $825.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences : $150 million compared to the $143.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $150 million compared to the $143.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Food Ingredients : $106 million versus $109.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $106 million versus $109.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Taste : $128 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.56 million.

: $128 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.56 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $135 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.4 million.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for International Flavors here>>>

Shares of International Flavors have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.