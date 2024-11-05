International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, International Flavors (IFF) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion, representing a surprise of +3.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Nourish : $1.49 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Net sales- Scent : $613 million versus $629.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $613 million versus $629.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net Sales- Pharma Solutions : $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $240.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $240.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Net Sales- Health & Biosciences : $570 million versus $531.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $570 million versus $531.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish : $206 million versus $207.69 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $206 million versus $207.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions : $62 million compared to the $47.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $62 million compared to the $47.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent : $127 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $137.51 million.

: $127 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $137.51 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $173 million compared to the $155.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of International Flavors have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.