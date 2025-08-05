International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

International Flavors (IFF) reported $2.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +3.6%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Health & Biosciences : $577 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $571.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $577 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $571.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Net Sales- Food Ingredients : $850 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $834.65 million.

: $850 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $834.65 million. Net sales- Scent : $603 million versus $608.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $603 million versus $608.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net sales- Taste : $631 million compared to the $633.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $631 million compared to the $633.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Pharma Solutions : $103 million versus $120.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.8% change.

: $103 million versus $120.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.8% change. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences : $151 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.69 million.

: $151 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.69 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent : $130 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.15 million.

: $130 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.15 million. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Food Ingredients : $124 million versus $111.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $124 million versus $111.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Taste : $125 million versus $129.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $125 million versus $129.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $22 million compared to the $24.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of International Flavors have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

