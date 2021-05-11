International Flavors (IFF) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share in first-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom-line figure, however, edged down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of 21 cents per share as against the earnings of $1.15 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.



International Flavors’ net sales came in at $2,465 million in the March-end quarter, reflecting a year-over year-growth of 83%. This was driven by the additional sales related to the merger with DuPont’s DD Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business.

The top-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,442 million. During the March-end quarter, currency neutral sales were up 1%, aided by strong performances in Scent & Pharma Solutions.

Operational Highlights

During the January-March quarter, International Flavors’ adjusted cost of goods sold was significantly up 96% year over year to $1,529 million. Adjusted gross profit climbed 65% year over year to $936 million. Adjusted gross margin came in at 38% compared with the 42% witnessed in the year-ago quarter.



Research and development expenses flared up 66% year over year to $143 million. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses shot up 49.5% year on year to $314 million during the first quarter. Adjusted operating EBITDA came in at $569 million compared with the prior-year quarter $303 million. Operating EBITDA margin was 23.1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 22.4%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Quote

Segmental Performances

Revenues in the Nourish segment jumped 69.4% year over year to $1,308 million during the March-end quarter. Adjusted operating EBITDA was $270 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 5.8%.



Revenues generated in the Health & Bioscience segment came in at $426 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $34 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA declined 2.3% year over year to $128 million.



Scent segment revenues came in at $569 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $541 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA increased 8.4% year over year to $128 million.



Revenues in the Pharma Solutions were $162 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $152 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA was $43 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $42 million.

Financial Position

International Flavors had cash and cash equivalents of $872 million at the end of first-quarter 2021, up from $433 million witnessed at the end of the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt increased to $11,330 million as of Mar 31, 2021, from $3,779 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



International Flavors generated $358 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter compared with the $17 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $93 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $49 million. Dividend paid summed $82 million in the first quarter.

2021 Guidance

International Flavors estimates sales of $11.25 billion in 2021, driven by higher volumes, favorable foreign exchange, and pricing actions to mitigate escalating raw material and logistics costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected at around 23%.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, International Flavors’ shares have gained 31.5%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.4%.





Zacks Rank & Key Picks

International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Staples sector are Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de and C.V. KOF and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. PPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Coca-Cola Femsa has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.1%. The stock has gained 14.2% in the past six months.



Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27%. Its shares have rallied 35.6% in six months’ time.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD): Free Stock Analysis Report



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.