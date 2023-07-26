International Flavors (IFF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, International Flavors (IFF) closed at $87.07, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries had gained 13.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from International Flavors as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, International Flavors is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, down 6.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, which would represent changes of -18.02% and -1.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Flavors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower within the past month. International Flavors currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, International Flavors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.9.

We can also see that IFF currently has a PEG ratio of 5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

